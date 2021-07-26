Relive The Full Crysis Remastered Experience in Autumn 2021 – European Gaming Industry News

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today, Koch Media, the leading global publishing partner, and the video game developer Crytek, are delighted to announce the comeback of an epic first person shooter series in an all-in-one bundle: Crysis Remastered Trilogy will have a physical release for PlayStation®4 and XBOX One® in autumn 2021. Crysis Remastered for Nintendo Switch® will also release as a retail version in autumn 2021.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy for PlayStation®4 and XBOX One® includes each of the single-player campaigns from the legendary first-person shooters Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3, optimised for today’s hardware. Relive the adventure in this great value all-in-one bundle of the Remastered versions:

Crysis Remastered: What begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war as alien invaders swarm over a chain of Lingshan islands. Playing as super-soldier Nomad, you are armed with a powerful Nanosuit equipped with Speed, Strength, Armor, and Cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world.

Crysis 2 Remastered: Aliens have returned to a world ravaged by climate disasters. As the invaders lay waste to New York and begin an assault that threatens the total annihilation of humankind, only you have the technology to lead the fightback. Equipped with the upgraded Nanosuit 2.0, customise your suit and weapons in real-time and unlock powerful new abilities in the battle for humanity’s survival.

Crysis 3 Remastered: Returning to the fight as super-soldier Prophet, the search for the alien Alpha Ceph continues, but now you must also expose the truth behind the C.E.L.L. corporation, which has turned New York City into a sprawling urban rainforest sheltered by a giant nanodome. Fight through seven distinct districts and decimate your opponents in a blaze of brute force using the Nanosuit’s superior technology, or use stealth to achieve your goals and become humanity’s silent savior. Equipped with your powerful and deadly new Predator Bow, there’s no wrong way to save the world.

Crysis Remastered for Nintendo Switch® brings all action, sandbox single player gameplay, with upgraded remastered graphics, improved art assets and high-quality textures. The retail standalone version includes an exclusive bonus art card as a collector’s item for fans of the series.

Key features:

Adapt: In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.

Customise: A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.

Conquer: Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges – including a zero-g battlefield– require players to take the offensive and be proactive.

Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.