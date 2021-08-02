Reject ‘fraudulent’ Electoral Amendment Bill – Activist tells Buhari

A Kogi-based activist, Comrade Idris Abdul Miliki, has described the passage of the Electoral Amendment Bill by the National Assembly as fraudulent.

Miliki, who is the Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolution (CHRCR), questioned the rationale behind the passage of the bill by the House of Representatives and the Nigerian Senate, noting that the will of Nigerians was subverted by their elected representatives.

Speaking on Monday in Lokoja, the state capital, at a one-day capacity building for Civil Society Organizations, on demands to prioritize anti-corruption and accountability issues during the upcoming 2023 election at the state level, the activist stated that it was uncalled for and disastrous in the nations electoral system for the National Assembly to subject the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC), in the transmission of result at the mercy of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

Miliki wondered why the bill was passed at the week National Assembly members were going on recess.

Continuing, Miliki said, “The bill is fraudulent in the sense that it does not reflect the wish of the majority that elected them into office. They didn’t not invite or they did invite INEC but they do not allow them to make presentations. INEC has certain responsibilities as provided by law. Even the National Assembly is a creation of the Nigeria constitution.

“Why should they pass a bill subjecting INEC to the Nigeria Communication Commission, NCC? Why should before the passage of the bill invite NCC, who later came to provide information that is not relevant today. They brought information of 2018 when we are in 2021.

“We may not have an acceptable electoral act before the 2023 election. INEC has given us a timetable of elections in the next 30 years, why should those people contesting this election, which are the National Assembly people, work against the people. What they have done is fraudulent, as they did not fulfil the promise made to the people”.

He, however, called on the President not to append his signature on the bill stressing that the bill should be returned for Nigerians to engage the process further.