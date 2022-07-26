registration-of-1800-ngos-cancelled:-govt-in-lok-sabha

NEW DELHI: The registration of 1811 NGOs and associations under the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA) was cancelled and 783 requests for renewal of

FCRA

licence were denied between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2021, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to a question MoS Nityanand Rai shared that among the states/UTs, the maximum cancellation of FCRA licences took place in Tamil Nadu (218), followed by Maharashtra (206), West Bengal (193), Andhra Pradesh (168), Bihar (122) and UP (115).

A statewise breakup of the denial of applications for FCRA licence renewal puts Maharashtra at the top (110 rejected), followed by Andhra Pradesh (84), Tamil Nadu (66) and West Bengal (65).

Incidentally, in reply to a Lok Sabha question during the last session, the MHA had put the number of total FCRA cancellations from 2019 to February 8, 2022, as 2309 and rejection of renewal pleas at 445. This shows that 498 licences were cancelled and 338 applications for renewal turned down in 2022 until February 8.

Rai on Tuesday assured the Lok Sabha that a reasonable opportunity of being heard is given to each NGO, by issuing it a show-cause notice under Section 14(2) of the FCRA, before a decision on cancellation of its registration is taken.

