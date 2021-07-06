registration:-inec-provides-cvr-update,-records-203,497-new-voters-in-first-week

The leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met on Tuesday in Abuja.

The officials discussed issues including the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which commenced online on 28th June 2021.

In a statement, Festus Okoye, National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, said as at Monday morning, 203,497 Nigerians completed online pre-registration as fresh voters.

The figure rises to 259,713 if applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), update of voter information records are included.

Okoye reiterated that physical or in-person registration will start in all State and Local Government offices nationwide on Monday 19th July 2021.

Nigerians who wish to register physically and those who have scheduled appointments to complete their pre-registration were encouraged to visit their respective centres.

INEC confirmed that both online and physical registration will go on simultaneously throughout the duration of the CVR.

“Further details of the schedule of activities and locations for the physical exercise will be made available next week”, Okoye noted.

The online pre-registration is for citizens 18 years old and above and have never registered; registered voters who had problems during the accreditation for past elections, with their PVC or fingerprint.

Others are: Voters who want to transfer their voting location from one place to another; voters who want to correct their data, such as misspelt names, dates of birth, etc, and voters whose PVC are lost or damaged.

The commission urged eligible Nigerians to use the opportunity of the online pre-registration or the in-person option to register as a voter.

INEC said weekly updates of the CVR will be uploaded on its website and social media platforms.