regina-daniels-shares-video-of-her-father-and-mother-together

Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to share a video of her parents together.

Regina Daniels’ son, Munir Nwoko clocks one today, June 29th and his grandma and grandpa are already around to celebrate the big day with him.

The mother of one took to her Insta-stories last night to share the video of her mum, Rita Daniels and her dad, Jude as they prepare for Munir’s elaborate birthday party.

“My parents #Tothemoonandback2021”, she captioned the video.

Watch video below,

In other news, Rita Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her grandson as he clocks one today.

She shared the post with a powerful birthday prayer for her grandson, it reads ;