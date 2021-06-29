regina-daniels-shares-video-of-her-father-and-mother-together

Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to share a video of her parents together.
Regina Daniels’ son, Munir Nwoko clocks one today, June 29th and his grandma and grandpa are already around to celebrate the big day with him.
The mother of one took to her Insta-stories last night to share the video of her mum, Rita Daniels and her dad, Jude as they prepare for Munir’s elaborate birthday party.
“My parents #Tothemoonandback2021”, she captioned the video.
Watch video below,
In other news, Rita Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her grandson as he clocks one today.
She shared the post with a powerful birthday prayer for her grandson, it reads ;
Happy birthday my adorable. May Almighty God bless you with all the goodness of the world. You shall be voice to the voiceless, a pride to your parents, your generation and the world at large. No man or woman born of a woman will hurt you. You shall be a strong pillar in NED NWOKO’s dynasty. You shall make your parents proud. There shall be no evil deposition in your life. May you always be Divinely protected. You shall continue to dwell in wisdom, knowledge, Understanding and grace of God Almighty. You shall never be a disappointment to your generations but a blessing to the entire human race. In Jesus Name AMEN