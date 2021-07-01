Home ENTERTAINMENT Regina Daniels shares photos from her son’s lavish 1st birthday
Regina Daniels shares photos from her son’s lavish 1st birthday

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, threw a lavish first birthday party for their son, Munir, on Tuesday June 29.

The actress has now taken to Instagram to share photos from the event which was attended by family, friends, celebrities and important dignitaries.

The billionaire couple went all out to ensure their son had a memorable birthday party as the event, which was themed #TotheMoonAndBack202, oozed class and wealth.

In the post, the proud mom expressed gratitude for the immense love, well-wishes and gifts her son received on his special day.

She wrote:

“First of all, I am LOVED and now I know that 29/June has to be one of my best days on earth….


A hearty and loving ‘Thank You’ to everyone that made it even more special. The party may be over, but I still play the events over and over in my head. I had such a great time. Thank you for making time for me & my baby moon on his special day….Thank you for sharing in one of the best days of our lives…..thank you for the abundant gifts and your immense love….Thank you for celebrating my moon… @princemunirnwoko thank you …thank you…thank you…. The gratitude in my heart is excessive and I am shorts of words. Permit me to flood your timeline with lots of pictures as I can’t get over.”

See more photos below,

