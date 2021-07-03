regina-daniels-shares-official-photos-from-munir’s-first-birthday-party-–.

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband recently threw a lavish birthday party for their first child together, Prince Munir

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share with fans some of the beautiful moments from the vent

In one of her posts, she appreciated guests who joined her family in celebrating Munir’s first birthday

It was a day of bliss and celebration for the Nwoko clan as Regina Daniels’ son with billionaire hubby Ned Nwoko, Prince Munir, turned a year old.

The actress shared numerous photos from the event.

Photo credit: Regina Daniels

Source: Instagram

Munir’s birthday party witnessed the attendance of his mum’s colleagues in the movie industry, including fans and followers who were privileged to attend.

In recent Instagram uploads, the actress shared official photos from the birthday bash as she appreciated family and friends for attending.

Sharing a series of photos, she captioned:

“First of all, I am LOVED and now I know that 29/June has to be one of my best days on earth….A hearty and loving ‘Thank You’ to everyone that made it even more special. The party may be over, but I still play the events over and over in my head. I had such a great time. Thank you for making time for me & my baby moon on his special day….Thank you for sharing in one of the best days of our lives…..thank you for the abundant gifts and your immense love….Thank you for celebrating my moon… @princemunirnwoko thank you …thank you…thank you…. The gratitude in my heart is excessive and I am shorts of words. Permit me to flood your timeline with lots of pictures as I can’t get over #tothemoonandback2021 “

Grandparents reunite

Meanwhile, out to celebrate with their grandson were Regina Daniels’ estranged parents, Jude Ogeogwu, and her filmmaker mother, Rita Daniels.

The billionaire wife was definitely happy and excited to see her parents put their differences aside for the sake of Munir.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, she shared a video of her parents who smiled at the camera as they stood side by side. Regina also urged them to move closer to each other so that the camera can capture them properly.

Source: .