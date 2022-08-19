Home Business Regal Cinemas Owner Cineworld Prepares for Bankruptcy Filing
Regal Cinemas Owner Cineworld Prepares for Bankruptcy Filing

by News
Cineworld Group Plc, the owner of Regal Cinemas, is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks after struggling to rebuild attendance from pandemic lows, according to people familiar with the matter.

The British cinema company has engaged lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and consultants from AlixPartners to advise on the bankruptcy process, these people said. Cineworld is expected to file a chapter 11 petition in the U.S. and is considering filing an insolvency proceeding in the U.K., they said.

