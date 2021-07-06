Redmi Note 10T 5G is on its way to India – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The Poco M3 Pro 5G which recently launched in India is a rebranding of the Redmi Note 10 5G. And now Xiaomi’s sub-brand has started teasing another rebranding of the same device for the subcontinent, which it will call… get ready for this… Redmi Note 10T 5G.

In case the letters “w”, “t”, and “f” are circling through your mind after reading that, know we’re on the same boat. Why add a letter and not just launch this phone as the Redmi Note 10 5G? Not that that in itself would make a lot of sense seeing as how the Poco M3 Pro 5G already exists in that market and is the exact same phone with a different rear design, but still.

Anyway, you definitely won’t be surprised to hear that the upcoming Redmi Note 10T 5G will have a 6.5-inch LCD screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset at the helm, 4/6GB of RAM, 64/128GB of expandable storage, a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP main sensor and a couple of 2 MP decorative cams (depth and macro), an 8 MP selfie snapper, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging.

None of this will surprise you because these are the exact specs of the both the Redmi Note 10 5G and the Poco M3 Pro 5G. It’s been a while since we saw any logic in Xiaomi’s naming scheme and rebranding strategy for smartphones, and it seems like the more time passes, the less sense any of this makes. Anyway, the Redmi Note 10T 5G will be offered in green, blue, silver, and gray.

It should be launching soon, since the brand is already teasing it on Amazon, labeling it “Fast and Futuristic” as you can see in the banner above. In fact, this is how we know it’s going to be called Redmi Note 10T 5G, because the image URL says so. The information about it being nothing more than a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G / Poco M3 Pro 5G is not from such an official source, which is why we’re still hoping all of it turns out to be wrong, for sanity’s sake. We’re crossing our fingers and so should you.

Via