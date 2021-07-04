Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Specs Comparison – gizmochina

Redmi is Xiaomi’s sub-brand focused on affordable phones, but Xiaomi also releases affordable phones at the same level as some Redmi phones under its main smartphone series. We are talking about the Lite variants of the Mi series, the last of which is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. A lot of people are wondering whether they should choose the most advanced Redmi phones or the most affordable Mi phones in the same price range, and that is the reason why we decided to publish this comparison. We compared the specifications of the Redmi Note 10 Pro to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in order to establish which one is the best.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm, 192 grams 160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm, 157 g DISPLAY 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400p (Full HD+), Super AMOLED 6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400p (Full HD+), AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, octa-core 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, octa-core 2.3 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 11, MIUI Android 11, MIUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS CAMERA Quad 64 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2 + f/2.4 + f/2.4



16 MP f/2.5 front camera Triple 64 + 8 + 5 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.2 + f/2.4



16 MP f/2.5 front camera BATTERY 5020 mAh, fast charging 33W 4250 mAh, fast charging 33W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot, splash resistant (IP52) Dual SIM slot, splash resistant IP53

Design

If the design is your main concern, you should go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite without thinking twice. First of all, it is a thinner and lighter phone than Redmi Note 10 Pro. Further, it has a more attractive look and a more compact body. There is no challenge: Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is more beautiful and user-friendly when it comes to design. However, you should note that the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a glass back protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Both the phones have the IP53 certification making them dust resistant and splash resistant.

Display

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a higher refresh rate of 120 Hz and it is more suitable to play games. However, if you are looking for the best display quality, then you should opt for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. It is one of the few affordable phones to show up to one billion colors with its extraordinary Full HD+ display. We are talking about an AMOLED panel with the HDR10 certification and a 90 Hz refresh rate. With the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, you can also get a slightly higher brightness.

Specs & Software

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Redmi Note 10 Pro pack the same processor: a Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage (UFS 2.2). They are able to provide the same level of performance, they have a micro SD slot and, unfortunately, they both lack 5G connectivity. Alongside the prices, the similar hardware departments are the main reason why we put these two devices in the same comparison. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Redmi Note 10 Pro run Android 11 out of the box, customized by MIUI 12.

Camera

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a more interesting main camera: a 108 MP midrange-class sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. It also comes with an additional 2 MP depth sensor, even though it is pretty useless for almost every photo. Both the phones have an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 5 MP macro camera, as well as the same 16 MP front camera. The only important difference is the main rear camera.

Read More: China’s Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will launch as the POCO X3 GT for global markets

Battery

The Redmi Note 10 Pro wins the battery life comparison for a simple reason: it packs a much bigger battery. This is definitely the killer feature of the device if compared to the Mi 11 Lite. Xiaomi decided to equip the Mi 11 Lite with a smaller battery in order to guarantee a lightweight body and a thin design.

Price

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in India starts from Rs. 21,999 / $295, while in the global market you can buy it for less than €300 thanks to online street prices. The lowest listing price for Redmi Note 10 Pro in India is Rs. 16,150 / $217 (less than €300 in the global market). The Redmi Note 10 Pro provides a higher value for money mainly because of its bigger battery. The Mi 11 Lite has a better display, thinner and lighter body, but the battery is too small compared to its rival and the hardware department is the same. That is the reason why I would go for the Redmi budget phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: PRO and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

PRO

Great 108 MP camera

120 Hz refresh rate

Bigger battery

Wider display

CONS

Nothing particular

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

PRO

Better display

More compact

Thinner and lighter

More memory configurations

CONS

Smaller battery

