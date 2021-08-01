Redmi 9C with higher 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant launched in Malaysia – gizmochina

Last year, Xiaomi’s Redmi unveiled the Redmi 9C smartphone in Malaysia with budget-friendly specs and 2GB/3GB of RAM, and 32GB/64GB of storage. Now after almost a year later, Redmi has launched its higher 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in Malaysia.

The new variant will give budget-friendly buyers an option to choose from while picking up an entry-level smartphone. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Redmi 9C is priced at RM499(~$118). It will go on sale from August 3rd in Malaysia. It comes in Blue and Orange colors.

Redmi 9C Smartphone Specifications

The Redmi 9C has a polycarbonate built with a thicker form factor. It sports a 6.53-inch dewdrop notch display with an HD+ resolution. It features a single 5MP selfie camera at the front.

At the rear, it features a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. These sensors are placed in a square-shaped camera module along with an LED flashlight.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed. As for security, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top of it.

