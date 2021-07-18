Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A receive price hike in online and offline stores across India – gizmochina

Earlier this year, Redmi launched the Redmi 9 Power and Redmi 9A smartphones in India at affordable prices. Today, these phones have got a price hike in both online and offline Xiaomi stores across India.

The Redmi 9 Power has received a ₹500(~$7) price hike, now retailing at ₹13,499(~$181) from its original ₹12,999(~$174) pricing. On the other hand, the Redmi 9A, which used to retail for ₹7,499(~$101)is now available for ₹7,799(~$107).

Redmi 9 Power and Redmi 9A Specifications

The Redmi 9 Power and 9A are budget smartphones featuring a 6.5-inch screen. The display on the Power is Full-HD+, whereas, the 9A has an HD+ resolution screen. The phones have a single selfie camera on the front. The 9 Power has a quad-rear camera system – 48MP main, an 8MP ultra-wide, and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots.

Under the hood, the Power has a Snapdragon 662 SoC, whereas, the 9A has a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The phones have a base configuration of 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

As for the batteries, the 9 Power has a whopping 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi 9A packs a 5,000mAh battery with standard charging speeds.

