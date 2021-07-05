Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get optional MIUI 12 update, there won’t be an OTA release – gizmochina

Back in December 2020, Xiaomi canceled the MIUI 12 update for a bunch of devices, namely Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6A. However, the company surprised everyone by releasing the update for Redmi 7. Now, the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A are also getting a similar treatment but with a catch.

Redmi 6

Xiaomi dropped the plans to update the above-listed smartphones to MIUI 12 citing performance issues. But anyway, the firm delivered the update for Redmi 7. In fact, this handset recently even received the MIUI 12.5 update.

Hence, there was a hope that the remaining three devices could receive the MIUI 12 update someday. That day is finally here. But unfortunately, the update is not meant for everyone.

In an official Xiaomi Mi Community post (via Xiaomi Firmware Updater), the company says that it will not roll out the MIUI 12 update for Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A users via OTA (over-the-air). Because the hardware of these two smartphones cannot handle the new software efficiently.

Therefore, the update is only available as ‘Fastboot ROM’. Interested users can unlock the bootloader of their phone using Xiaomi Mi Unlock Tool and install the firmware via Xiaomi Mi Flash Tool.

Redmi 6A

Xiaomi warns that these two phones do not run smoothly on MIUI 12. There are stutters and app opening times are longer. Hence, proceed with caution.

It is worth noting that though MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5 are available through OTA for Redmi 7, the update is still limited to China. Similarly, the MIUI 12 Fastboot ROM for Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are also only available for the Chinese variants.

As of now, there’s no official word on whether these three phones will be awarded the latest MIUI update in international words. Last but not least, it is not sure if the Redmi Y3 will ever get the MIUI 12 update.

RELATED :

MIUI 12 Control Center Glitch: Several Xiaomi and Poco Users complain – possible fix in works

Xiaomi is testing a new MIUI Battery Health Indicator feature on some models

MIUI Beta adds new ‘Performance Mode’ for select devices

Here’s our first glimpse at MIUI 13 design

ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW – FOLLOW US!