red-sox-manager-alex-cora-pulls-team-off-field-after-yankee-fans-throws-ball-at-alex-verdugo

A game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees briefly came to a halt on Saturday after a fan at Yankee Stadium threw a baseball at Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo.

The Fox Sports captured the aftermath of the throw, with a clearly angry Verdugo exchanging words with the Yankees crowd amid a downpour in New York.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora responded to the situation by calling his players off the field. The players would return minutes later, but only after a heated discussion between Cora and umpire Laz Diaz.

According to WFAN’s Sweeny Murti, a fan was identified and escorted out of the stadium in the aftermath.

Verdugo has never been shy when playing in front of Yankee fans, often exchanging good-natured trash talk. That dynamic obviously changes when a fan hurls an object at him, and is one more example of bad fan behavior over the last few months in sports.

Play would eventually resume, with the Yankees taking a 3-1 lead via back-to-back home runs from Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres. The game, which began late due to rain, was stopped in the seventh inning due to another rain delay, however.

