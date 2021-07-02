red-sox’-christian-arroyo-gives-rave-review-of-chris-sale-after-live-bp

Arroyo gives rave review of Sale after live BP originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chris Sale took the mound for live batting practice Wednesday at Fenway Park and by the sound of it, he was on top of his game.

The rehabbing Boston Red Sox ace impressed manager Alex Cora with a mid-90s fastball and good command of his pitches. Christian Arroyo faced Sale during the session and reviewed the southpaw’s performance afterward.

There you have it.

Arroyo also raved about Sale’s live BP session to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

“Changeup is biting as usual,” he said. “He’s still got that dirty slider that he’s always thrown. It’s coming in zippy. He looks really good. I know we’re excited to have him back soon.”

“He’s a difference-maker. He has been since he stepped foot on a major league field. His stuff looked good. Not good, his stuff looked great, with command. Typical Chris Sale. What more can you ask for?”

Cora said Sale will throw one more live BP in Florida next week, then the team will make decisions regarding his rehab assignment if all goes well. That’s great news for a Red Sox team that’s anxiously awaiting its ace’s first start since August 2019.

As for Arroyo, the infielder is set to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester.