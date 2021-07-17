Red Sox acquire Phillies pitcher Victor Santos, complete C.J. Chatham trade

Red Sox add another PTBNL in Phillies’ Victor Santos originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox got some business done Saturday before their game against the rival New York Yankees.

The Red Sox have acquired minor league pitcher Victor Santos from the Philadelphia Phillies, officially completing the Jan. 18 trade that sent infielder C.J. Chatham to Philly.

A 21-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic, Santos posted a 3.05 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 20.2 innings for Double-A Reading this season. He thrived for Philadelphia’s High-A Jersey Shore affiliate early in the year, striking out 25 and walking five with a 1.33 ERA in 20.1 innings.

Chatham is hitting .269 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 20 games for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Santos is the fourth “player to be named later” the Red Sox have added this year. The Sox completed the Andrew Benintendi trade on June 5 by landing minor league right-handers Luis De La Rosa and Grant Gambrell from the Kansas City Royals and minor league outfielder Freddy Valdez from the New York Mets.

According to Santos’ player page on MLB.com, he’ll begin his Red Sox career with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.