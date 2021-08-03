Red Dead Redemption Franchise Has Sold Over 60 Million Copies – Screen Rant

Take-Two Interactive’s quarterly results for the three-month period that ended on June 30 reveals the Red Dead Redemption franchise has sold an impressive 60 million units worldwide. The 2018 hit accounts for more than half of the sales figure, an expected bit of news considering Red Dead Redemption 2’s record-breaking launch.

In its first weekend on the market, the Wild West-set prequel accrued a staggering $725 million in revenue, achieving the largest opening weekend of any entertainment product in history. By November 2019, Red Dead Redemption 2 had sold through more than 26 million copies. Take-Two Interactive reported sales of nearly 30 million units in early 2020, indicating a market trajectory unknown to the prequel’s celebrated 2010 predecessor. It’s clear Red Dead 2 still has quite a bit of steam left in it, too, evidenced by the latest sales figures to come out of Take-Two.

Take-Two’s quarterly earnings results for the period ending on June 30 further showcases Red Dead Redemption 2’s staying power on the charts. As relayed by Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad, Red Dead 2 alone has moved more than 38 million copies. Meanwhile, the Red Dead Redemption franchise as a whole just hit a milestone of 60 million units sold. The updated data also notes the 2018 installment counts as the second best-selling game in the United States for the past three years in terms of dollar sales.

As is usually the case, updated sales data for Grand Theft Auto V accompanied Take-Two’s finical results, as well. GTA V now sits at a whopping 150 million in sales, with the entire franchise topping 350 million. Needless to say, both Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption continue to perform exceptionally well year after year.

Not unlike GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2’s content is buttressed by an online multiplayer mode that regularly receives updates. The updates in recent months have come across as little more than incremental patches, however, stringing players along while developers worked on something larger. And that something larger launched this past July in the form of Red Dead Online: Blood Money, a set of changes and features that many players consider underwhelming, especially in comparison to the Los Santos Tuners content drop that hit Grand Theft Auto Online a few short weeks ago.

Next: Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Encounters Mysterious Ghostly Horseman

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

Source: Take-Two Interactive via Daniel Ahmad/Twitter

Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Notices Disturbingly Realistic Pig Detail

About The Author