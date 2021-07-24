Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Finds Saloon Duel After Spending 700 Hours in the Game – GameRant

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game that was designed specifically to be played for dozens and dozens of hours. With endless side quests, a lengthy storyline, a diverse world, and exciting side activities, there is a lot to keep players engaged. But, even after 700 hours of playing, one Red Dead Redemption 2 player found something they had never seen before: a new dueling opportunity.

Red Dead Redemption 2 takes place in a fictionalized version of the American West. In this world there are numerous opportunities for players to duel NPCs and hone their own skills. With a wide swath of land and an impressive number of NPCs, however, it can easily take hours and hours for players to make a dent in discovering all possible interactions and duels.

In this clip, Red Dead Redemption 2 player u/scarxed walks into the saloon in the town of Rhodes and approaches the bar. Arthur Morgan overhears a conversation between two patrons at the bar. These two NPCs talk about the dueling skill of one of them and his latest kill when u/scarxed is prompted with the option to challenge. This gives the player the choice to begin a duel in Red Dead Redemption 2 with the NPC who is boasting of their skills. The boastful NPC seems sheepish in their response to the challenge but are egged into heading outside anyway. The clip ends there, though it seems likely that Arthur Morgan comes out on top judging by the hesitation of the NPC.

Random encounters in Red Dead Redemption 2 are exactly what their name implies: random. For some players in the comments on the post, this is a relatively common experience but for u/scarxed it was a once in 700 hours experience. This all comes down to frequency of visits to the saloon in Rhodes. For some players, the only experience they have in this building comes from the main story arc therefore making this random encounter quite rare.

The random element when it comes to encounters like this are what make them so special. Luck of the draw means that different playthroughs can actually feel genuinely different and a game’s replayability is increased. Being able to go through Red Dead Redemption 2 multiple times and still being able to find new moments and interactions is an exciting prospect. But it can leave some players wanting.

Random encounters likely mean that not all players see all a game has to offer. This can be frustrating prospect for those looking to get everything out of a game. That fear of missing out on content can bleed into less satisfaction with a game but, at the very least, u/scarxed found something new in a game they have dedicated over 700 hours to and that is great to hear.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One.

