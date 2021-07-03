Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Actually Saves Lenny | CBR – CBR – Comic Book Resources

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player was finally able to save the character of Lenny Summers from his inevitable death — though he only managed to do so through the usage of mods.

Streamer SWOL posted a video on his Twitter page showing himself saving the popular character from his death at the hands of Pinkerton riflemen, in a scene that normally sees the character’s un-preventable demise. “We’ve been down this road too many times but today, we make a difference — we save Lenny,” SWOL says. The video then shows the streamer’s character rushing towards Lenny with mods and grabbing him before the riflemen can take him out. The two then fly off over the game’s world, alive and intact.

While the video is a fun display of how mods can personalize a game’s experience, it’s important to note that Lenny Summer’s death was designed in such away that it can’t actually be prevented. In the base game, the major character will always die while escaping during the Saint Denis bank robbery mission. Lenny plays a major role in the gang up to this moment, and his impact is even felt after the character’s death — with his body being looted from the local morgue in order to get him out of Saint Denis.

While the character might be a favorite among fans who wish to see him live to the end, Lenny and Hosea’s death are important events in the game’s main storyline. Unfortunately, SWOL’s saving of Lenny is only for fun — it won’t have any effect on the story’s outcome. Still, it may bring fans of the game and the character some consolation.

Developed by Rockstar Studios and published by Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

