Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Lets You Buy Property – TheGamer

The Red Dead Redemption 2 epilogue gives us a glimpse at how John Marston put his outlaw ways behind him and learned to build a house from scratch. While there were a few hiccups in Marston’s new no-gunslinging lifestyle, it all ended up with him settling down on his own little ranch. However, a number of Red Dead players were hoping that John could buy additional property with that coveted take from Blackwater, and their prayers have finally been answered.

As spotted by Eurogamer, the Buyable Properties mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 will allow you to purchase new properties and hotel rooms, and customise them as per your liking. The customization options include the interiors as well as the exteriors of your new property. You can install things like a hitching post, shooting range, and cozy seating outside, and refurbish various rooms in the interior of the property. This mod is only available for the single player mode, and can only be activated during the epilogue.

The buyable properties include Ridge View Cabin in the Heartlands, Shepherd’s Herd Cabin near Strawberry, and Argil Rise near Rhodes. The buying process is pretty simple too, all you have to do is walk up to the ‘for sale’ sign at the edge of the property and press the ‘buy’ prompt. Hotel rooms are also up for sale in Valentine, Rhodes, Saint Denis, and Strawberry. The developer has mentioned that the prices of these properties are currently quite “arbitrary”, but they plan on updating that in the future to let players change the values.

The DLSS update for Red Dead Redemption 2 is now live on the PC version of the game. The feature will give you a performance boost of up to 45% at 4K once it’s enabled via the Settings menu. This boost in performance will in turn allow you to play the game at the highest visual quality settings.

“In Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, NVIDIA DLSS is enabled in the Settings menu, under Graphics, and accelerates performance by up to 45% at 4K, giving GeForce gamers the headroom to crank up effects, or simply enjoy Red Dead Redemption 2’s captivating gameplay at faster frame rates,” said Nvidia during the launch of the update.

