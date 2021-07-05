Red Dead Redemption 2, Judgment and Nioh 2 come to PlayStation Now in July – VG247

By Dom Peppiatt



5 July 2021 20:57 GMT

God of War, Nioh 2, Moving Out, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Nioh 2 will join PlayStation Now in July, extending the service’s offerings even more.

One name there stands out from the pack: Red Dead Redemption 2. As per a statement on the PlayStation blog, Red Dead Redemption 2 will join the service this month and then remain on PS Now until November 1. The game – as with everything on PS Now – is playable on PS4 and Ps5.

If you’re interested in playing the game, though, that should be more than enough time to polish off both the single-player campaign and Red Dead Online, which is also included with the download.

If you’re thinking of playing the game, it’s worth checking out our comprehensive Red Dead Redemption 2 guide. You can also check out our review of Red Dead Redemption 2 here, as well as some spoiler-free things you should know before getting started.

Watch on YouTube

Red Dead Redemption 2 represents the latest blockbuster game that’s joined the subscription service – all of which have been orchestrated to give PlayStation Now a bit more weight in a market dominated by Xbox Game Pass.

Elsewhere on the service, we’re going to see Judgement (a spin-off from the Yakuza series), Moving Out (a charming game about moving people’s belongings from house to house), Nioh 2 (the blockbuster Souls-like title from Team Ninja), and Nascar Heat 5 (the officially licenced racing game for the 2020 season).

Most of the games listed will be kept on PlayStation Now long-term, but Judgement will leave on October 4, 2021.

Below, you’ll find the full list of games that will be available to stream on the service as of July 6: