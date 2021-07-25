Red Dead Online Update Causes Strange Rogue Horse Behavior – Screen Rant

The new Red Dead Online: Blood Money update has led to unmountable horses appearing all over, sometimes found in strange positions or even dead.

Red Dead Online‘s latest update, Blood Money, has caused both dead and living horses to pop up in odd locations throughout the game’s open world. Red Dead Online: Blood Money brings new missions and mechanics to the online multiplayer game and centers its story around organized crime.

Blood Money is one of Red Dead Online’s larger updates to date. Players can take part in missions like bank robberies to build Capitale, a form of currency used amongst common and high-brow criminals. Finishing these missions fosters trust with Guido Martinelli, the right-hand man of Saint Denis mob boss Angelo Bronte. And as Martinelli’s respect for players grows, they will receive even more lucrative opportunities to earn Capitale.

Red Dead Online: Blood Money doesn’t only bring a new storyline, though. As reported by Kotaku, the update also caused a surplus of horses to appear, and many of them are acting strangely. Unmountable horses are showing up in random parts of the Red Dead Online world, with some laying dead on the side of the road and others standing ominously in the middle of grassy plains. Horses have also been seen running around aimlessly – one going as far as crashing into YouTube user MB and catapulting them through the air.

These horses appear to be player-owned as well, based on their attire and gear, but their owners are nowhere to be found. It is unclear what is causing Red Dead Online‘s strange horse activity. One theory, from Reddit user ManTheYeetCannons, is that horses aren’t disappearing after their owners log off. Another, from Reddit user dearcrushed, suggests there is an in-game stable bug developer Rockstar Games needs to address.

Rockstar is no stranger to dealing with glitches and bugs. A particularly troublesome Red Dead Online patch brought Rockstar criticism for causing crashes and connectivity issues, preventing wildlife and camps from spawning, and more. For some, the game was rendered unplayable. RDO‘s Blood Money update hasn’t caused problems like these so far, but players have voiced frustrations that Blood Money didn’t deliver its promises and that the new update is just preexisting features presented on a shiny new platter.

Red Dead Online’s bizarre horse glitch is the latest of many to follow major game updates, but it will likely be dealt with soon, based on Rockstar’s previous responses to post-update issues. The criticism surrounding the game’s lackluster additions will likely still continue after the rogue horse matter is resolved, but it would be hard to argue at least the bug isn’t entertaining.

