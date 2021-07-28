Red Dead Online Update Adds Dockside Contract and More New Content – GameRant

New content comes to Red Dead Online this week. Players can take part in the new Dockside Contracts, as well as major events between now and early August.

Rockstar announced the new update in a Twitter post on Tuesday, with full details published on the developer’s website. In addition to the new Dockside Contract missions, Red Dead Online players can also hunt for a legendary ruby known as the Ember of the East. Players who find it before August 2 gain access to exclusive rewards.

Dockside Contracts are three new missions available from Red Dead Online’s Blood Money Contacts. Completing all three unlocks a fourth mission in the New Orleans-inspired city of Saint Denis. Players will have to learn the details for themselves, but Rockstar hints it involves a heist of a local shipping company. Given that they’re Blood Money missions, it stands to reason players will be helping the local mob expand their business interests. Hopefully, though, Rockstar fixed some boating-related bugs before committing to an aquatic-heavy update.

The other main addition is the new Ember of the East Opportunity. Players will hear rumors that the titular gemstone is hidden somewhere in the mining town of Annesburg. Again, Rockstar is keeping its cards close to its vest. However, the ruby seems to have something to do with a feud between the mine foreman and Senator’s liaison. Tactful players can gather clues around town, rewarding those who keep their tempers cool and eyes open. However, those who prefer the direct approach can attempt to steal the Ember by force.

Either way, Red Dead Online players can earn exclusive rewards by retrieving the Ember of the East. Those who complete the Opportunity by August 2 unlock a free Off-Hand Holster. Players that like a challenge can also attempt the Opportunity in Ruthless Mode. In addition to the Money, Gold, and XP bonus, retrieving the Ember on Ruthless lets players purchase an exclusive hat from traveling merchant Madam Nazar.

Meanwhile, players in the mood for sharpshooting and gunslinging can still participate in The Quick Draw Club No. 1. The premium event is available through August 9 and features 25 ranks of rewards. These include the exclusive Whitchurch Cattleman Revolver Variant. Additionally, Red Dead Online players who purchase all four installments get a free pass to the Halloween Event later this year.

Finally, Rockstar also announced special in-game discounts available this week only. All standard outfits and repeaters are 40% and 30% off, respectively. Meanwhile, the entrepreneurially inclined can save five Gold Bars when buying the Butcher Table needed to unlock the Trader role. Rockstar is also waving Camp Fees this week.

Red Dead Online is available on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One.

