rectify-app-for-anganwadi-workers-to-include-regional-languages-:-bombay-hc-to-centre

MUMBAI: Bombay high court on Tuesday directed the Central government to take “immediate steps” within 3 months to rectify and ensure that regional languages option is activated on a mobile application for anganwadi workers.

Justices Anil

Menon

and

Makarand Karnik

also directed the Centre and state to refrain from withholding allotment of food grains to anganwadi centers within Maharashtra on the basis of the functioning and use of ‘POSHAN tracker’ application.

A petition was filed last year by three unions after anganwadi workers were asked to fill in data in the app which is only in English. The app was launched by the ministry of women and child development as part of Poshan Abhiyan for real time monitoring of the nutritional status of beneficiaries including pregnant women, lactating mothers and children from 0-6 years.

The petition said for most workers who are women from the local community entering data in English is difficult. In December 2021 the Bombay HC directed the State not to initiate disciplinary action against workers for failing to fill data in the app.

The judges said the object of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme cannot be “frustrated” by insisting on use of English on the app. Senior advocate

Gayatri Singh

with advocate

Meenaz Kakalia

, for the petitioners, said an earlier application was available in several regional languages including Marathi. The state’s advocate Bhupesh Samant said the government had raised this issue with the Centre.

Singh informed that on June 15 the ministry wrote to all state governments that allocation of funds under the ICDS program will be made on the basis of the beneficiary data available on the app. Following this letter, the state government instructed all anganwadi workers to fill the information in the app. Therefore the judges passed the aforementioned directions. When Centre’s advocate

RV Govilkar

sought more time saying it is not possible to rectify the app as there are so many regional languages, Justice Menon remarked, “Everything is possible. If they engage the right technicians, it can happen in a few hours.”

