Friday Olokor, Abuja Published 1 July 2021

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has released the final list of successful candidates for the 2019 recruitment exercise for Narcotic Officer cadre and the first of three batches for the Narcotic Assistant cadre.

The agency directed all successful candidates to report for training at its Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos in Plateau State on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Spokesperson of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said the final list of successful candidates for the Narcotic Officer cadre and the first batch of Narcotic Assistant cadre have been published on its website.

The statement read, “All successful candidates (Narcotic Officers and Assistants) are to report at NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos.

They are to come with original and photocopy of credentials and NDLEA online application reference slip; four copies of 5×7 colour photograph without cap/hat; writing materials to include biro, pencils, ruler, notebooks and file jacket; and three pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue shorts (without stripes).

Others are two pairs of white and black socks; two pairs of pure black canvas trainers (rubber type not acceptable); two white bedsheets and pillowcases; two black trousers and white long sleeve shirts; one blanket (grey or army green colour) and two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wears with shoes.

The successful candidates are also to bring a bucket, cutlasses and brooms to be purchased on arrival, “some pocket money and toiletries and two black cloth facemasks.”

Babafemi said, “All successful candidates must at all times observe COVID-19 protocols. Successful candidates who fail to report by 6pm on Tuesday, July 20 2021 will be disqualified.

“Successful candidates of the Narcotic Assistant cadre would be released in batches. The first 1,000 successful candidates of Narcotic Assistant cadre is the first of the three batches to be released. The remaining two batches would be released subsequently.”