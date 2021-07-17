By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has announced the final stage of its 2019 recruitment exercise, shortlisting 6,500 candidates for its final screening out of the over 1.4 million who initially applied for the paramilitary job.

Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi disclosed this at a news conference Friday at the Corps Headquarters in Abuja.

Audi who was flanked by the Secretary and Director of the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Services Board, Mrs Aisha Rufai regretted that though the exercise started in 2019 several factors, chiefly the COVID-19 pandemic stalled its conclusion.

Speaking on the processes which led to the final figure of shortlisted candidates, the CG said; “When the recruitment started, the number of those who applied was over 1.4 millon when the portal was opened. Out of that, we got 670,000 who were invited to upload in the portal. Out of that, 200, 000 really responded and out of this, 53, 116 were selected to write the Computer Based Test CBT examination. Out of this, 6, 500 candidates were shortlisted for the final screening out of which 5, 000 will be selected and employed.

“We, therefore, wish to implore all candidates who sat for the CBT, that is 6,500 who have been invited for the physical screening that the final screening of credentials and physical fitness test will be via SMS from 2nd to 25th of August 2021. Applicants are invited to check the application portal from July 20 2021 for their names, screening location, guidelines and to print out their recruitment slip without which they won’t be allowed for the screening”.

According to him, six centres have been designated for the exercise and a spread across the six geo-political zones. He listed them as the NSCDC Zonal Command Headquarters Kaduna, Games Village in Bauchi, Federal University Lafia in Nasarawa state, NSCDC Training School in Oji River, Enugu State, Civil Defence College of Security Management in Abeokuta, and NABTEB in Benin, Edo state.

He added that the Corps worked in concert with the Federal Character Commission FCC to ensure strict adherence to the federal character principles.

On her part, Mrs Rufai quoted the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the board, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as declaring the entire process free.

“Anybody found trying to induce some financial gratification will be dealt with and that only invited candidates should go to the centres”, she stated.

She warned applicants who were not shortlisted not to be seen in any of the centres.

