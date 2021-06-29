record-breaking-messi-scores-twice-as-high-flying-argentina-defeat-bolivia-in-intense-copa-america-clash

Argentina vs Bolivia saw Lionel Messi set a new record as he becomes Argentina’s most capped player with 148 appearances

La Albiceleste’s captain scored a brace to help his side extend their unbeaten run and finish their group with 10 points

Papu Gomez and Lautaro Martinez were also on the scoresheet in the encounter meaning Erwin Saavedra’s strike was a mere consolation.

Argentina have extended their unbeaten at the ongoing Copa America following a resounding 4-1 win over Bolivia, Sports Star reports.

Lionel Messi who grabbed two goals on the night has now made his 148th appearance to become La Albiceleste’s most-capped player of all time.

Papu Gomez and Lautaro Martinez also grabbed a goal each in the encounter meaning Erwin Saavedra’s strike was a mere consolation.

Messi poked home his side’s second goal from penalty spot burying the ball into the right bottom corner in the 32nd minute to extend their lead after Papu Gomez had scored in as early as the sixth minute.

And with three minutes before the end of the first half, the captain made it 3-0 scoring his second on the night after the Bolivian defence were caught napping.

It was Sergio Aguero who lobbed the ball to the Barcelona star with only the ‘keeper to beat. He made no mistake as he coolly scooped the ball above Lampe to score to make it three goals and two assists in Copa America 2021.

Bolivia then pulled one back in the 60th minute when Justiniano sprinted down the right channel and drilled a low cross. Saavedra was swift enough to tuck home with a first-time touch.

And five minutes later, Acuna’s low cross into the box creates all sorts of trouble and the ball lands kindly for Martinez, who scores what will go down as one of the easiest goals of his career. It ended; Argentina 4-1 Bolivia.

SunSport are reporting that Argentina finished the group stage campaign with an emphatic win and remain on top of Group A with 10 points from four games.

Following their win over Paraguay, Uruguay finish second on the standings on seven points while Paraguay is third with six.

Chile secured five points to earn a spot in the quarterfinal. Bolivia end their campaign on zero points and are out of the competition.

