record-18.7-lakh-candidates-to-take-neet-ug-today

NEW DELHI: A record 18. 72 lakh candidates, including 10. 64 lakh women, will appear at the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022) to be conducted on Sunday. The entrance test for admission to MBBS, BDS and allied programmes recorded an increase of 2. 57 lakh aspirants this year as compared to 2021. There is a 274. 3% increase in the number of candidates taking the exam in 12 Indian languages, with Tamil registering a 60% increase.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to MBBS, BDS, Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (Honours) in nursing courses of various medical colleges, which include premier medical colleges like

AIIMS

and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

State-wise the largest number of registrations have been received from Maharashtra (2. 5 lakh), followed by UP (2. 1 lakh), Karnataka (1. 3 lakh), Kerala (1. 2 lakh), Rajasthan (1. 4 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (1. 4 lakh). Nearly 55% of the total candidates have registered from these six states. If the three states — Bi- har, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal — with over 90,000 registrations each are accounted for, 70% of the candidates are from nine states. The three most opted cities by the candidates are

Kota

(37,774), Patna (36,114) and Jaipur (34,090).

