Reckitt, formerly Reckitt-Benckiser, and the British High Commission have reiterated their commitment to investing in Africa and using Nigeria as a major entry point into the continental market.

The Chief Executive Officer, Reckitt Nigeria, Akbar Shah, during the launch of its corporate head office for Sub-Saharan Africa in Lagos on Monday, said the company was committed to investing in Nigeria and stressed the company’s confidence in its choice of Lagos as the headquarters of its SSA operations.

Shah was recently announced as CEO of Reckitt Nigeria and General Manager of the Reckitt SSA as part of the company’s global rebranding operations.

He said during the event that Reckitt was intent on expanding its line of products and stream of businesses in the country and in SSA.

He said, “From the supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have trained ourselves to be agile on our supply chain, manufacturing, and ensure COVID-19 compliance and self-reliance in our business.

“In terms of manufacturing, we have just started producing a new line of Dettol handwashes, which are just starting to get into the market. We have nine hectares of space in Ogun State with 50 per cent underutilisation and the remaining 50 per cent for possible expansion. We also are one of the biggest media investors indirectly employing over 4000 people in Nigeria.”

The British High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, said the company’s selection of Lagos was informed by the large market size of the Nigerian economy.

He said Reckitt had shown great leadership which other companies should emulate as “Lagos and Nigeria are the future in terms of investment and trade.”

Llewellyn-Jones said, “Even with the insecurity issues which we are working with the Nigerian government on that, the long-term future of Nigeria was without doubt in terms of size of the economy, the scale of consumer base and also the amazing human capital that is here in Nigeria that can come and work with Reckitt. The future is very bright indeed and Lagos is the right choice for regional growth and continued investment in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is the second largest destination of British foreign direct investment in SSA and we are very proud of that. Our job is to grow that space, especially by helping companies like Reckitt who want to help diversify away from oil and gas.”

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]