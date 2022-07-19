Home Business Recession Fears, Trade Shifts Whipsaw Global Grain Markets
Business

Recession Fears, Trade Shifts Whipsaw Global Grain Markets

by News
0 views
recession-fears,-trade-shifts-whipsaw-global-grain-markets

Growing fears of a global recession and easing concerns over world food shortages are reversing a sharp rally in grain markets, but pressure on food supplies could linger for years, executives and agricultural economists say.

Prices for agricultural commodities such as corn and wheat have tumbled in recent weeks following a monthslong surge touched off by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. War between the two agricultural giants drove futures prices for wheat at the Chicago Board of Trade up by $4 a bushel in March, but prices since then have fallen back below prewar levels, dropping more than $5 a bushel, or 40%.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Twitter Says Musk’s Opposition to Expedited Trial Is...

IBM Second-Quarter Earnings Advance on 9% Sales Growth

Abortion-Pill Orders Increase, Even in Restrictive States

Air Travel Is Broken. Here’s Why.

GE’s Latest Invention? ‘Vernova,’ the New Name for...

Housing Boom Fades World-Wide as Interest Rates Climb

Hulu Is Driving More Streaming Subscribers to Disney...

Uber Agrees to Pay Penalties After Overcharging Disabled...

Boeing Wins Big 737 MAX Order From Delta

Cargill, Continental Grain Talk Concessions With DOJ on...

Leave a Reply