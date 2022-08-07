rebel-shiv-sena-mlas-were-dancing-as-if-they-were-in-a-bar-in-goa-says-aaditya-thackeray

MUMBAI: Taking a dig at the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs over their viral videos of dancing on tables, Sena leader

Aaditya Thackeray

said that it looked like they were dancing as if they were in a bar in Goa.

Aaditya said that 33 countries had taken note of the traitors and their treachery adding that the current CM Ekanth Shinde government was illegal and it will not last long.

“They (rebel MLAs) keep saying that 33 countries have taken note of their rebellion. But in reality, 33 countries have taken note of the traitors and their treachery. The whole world is watching how democracy is being choked in our country and being killed. This August 15, when we celebrate 75 years of independence, we will have to ask if there is any democracy left in Maharashtra,”

Aaditya

said.

Aaditya was addressing a gathering of Sena workers in Mahim where party MLA

Sada Sarvankar

has joined the CM Shinde camp.

“If you wanted to rebel, you wouldn’t have gone to Surat and then run to Guwahati. They saw mountains and trees there and hotels and were enjoying themselves in track pants and T-shirts. They did not see the floods of Assam, the people who lost their homes. Had they been real Shiv Sainiks, they would’ve helped the flood victims. Then they ran to Goa..I was very shocked to see when Uddhav ji resigned as CM, these shameless people were dancing on tables and distributing sweets. This is when Balasaheb’s son resigned as CM. It was like they were dancing in a bar in Goa with their hands up in the air. Can these people be your leaders and elected representatives,” Aaditya asked.

“It’s been 36 days that this illegal government is in power. I am once again reiterating that this government is illegal, unconstitutional and will collapse. They (rebel MLAs) are scared as they know that people are not happy. There is a two-member jumbo cabinet in Maharashtra. They (CM and DCM) come to Mumbai sometimes but are mostly in Delhi. They come to Mumbai when they don’t get appointments in Delhi to meet some people and show that they are in Maharashtra,” Aaditya said.

