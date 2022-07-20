Rebel MPs not splitting Sena, BJP is: Aaditya

MUMBAI: With 12 Shiv Sena MPs joining CM Eknath Shinde’s camp,

Sena

leader Aaditya Thackeray described the rebel MPs and MLAs as “traitors” and said Sena had an idea that the MPs would join the Shinde faction. Uddhav Thackeray slammed BJP, saying Shiv Sena was not being split by rebel MLAs or MPs but by BJP. Alleging that BJP was “trying to finish Sena,” Uddhav said rivals could take away as many arrows as they could “but you would need a bow to shoot, which is only with me.”

Reacting to the claim by Sena MP

Rahul Shewale

that Uddhav had been keen to have an alliance with BJP and that he had had an hour-long discussion with

PM Modi

, Sena MP Arvind Sawant alleged lies were being spread to create confusion among people.

Speaking at a meeting of Uttar Bharatiya Ekta Manch and Sena’s traders unit at Sena Bhavan, Uddhav said, “BJP has set up a fight between two cocks. If one dies, they will put the other one in jail. So their wish will be fulfilled.”

At another meeting of Sena’s district chiefs, Uddhav described the rebels as “thieves” who were trying to steal Sena’s symbol. “Even I could have locked MLAs and MPs in a room, but we didn’t; that is not democracy… ,” he said. “Now they will enjoy the fruits of power but the day BJP realises these people are of no use, it will dump them. People are with us. There is hatred against rebels. This is an opportunity for us to rejuvenate Shiv Sena,” Uddhav said.

