Realme’s MagDart charger leaks, it comes in two variants – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Just the other day, a listing on EUIPO revealed Realme’s plans to release an Apple MagSafe alternative called MagDart. And now we have a pretty good look at the charger or should we say chargers. Yes, Realme is readying not one but two MagDart pads.

One of them looks a lot like Apple’s MagSafe so it’s probably safe to assume that it will offer conservative charging speeds. However, the second one is considerably bulkier and shows off what appears to be a cooling vent just below the USB-C connector.

This means that it would support some fast charging wireless tech but the source doesn’t talk wattage.

Perhaps more official details will follow soon and the report may be indicative of Realme’s plans to release a phone with wireless charging support.

