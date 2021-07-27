Realme X9 Pro’s full specs and images revealed by TENAA – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The RMX3881, believed to be the Realme X9 Pro, was spotted on MIIT recently with a 6.5″ screen, 4,880 mAh battery, Android 11, and 5G support. Now the smartphone has appeared on China’s TENAA with full specs and images as it inches closer to the launch.

TENAA corroborates the specs revealed by MIIT while also telling us that the panel is an LCD type with FullHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the X9 Pro has a 2.4GHz octa-core processor with 4/6/8GB RAM and 64/128/256GB of internal storage. It will also come with a memory card slot for storage expansion.

The X9 Pro will feature a 16MP selfie shooter, and while the camera island on the rear has four circles, TENAA says it actually only houses three cameras – a 48MP primary camera joined by two 2MP units (likely macro and depth).

The smartphone will be 8.8mm thick, weigh 191 grams, sport a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication, and have at least two color options – Purple and Blue.

There’s no word from Realme about the X9 Pro yet, but since it has bagged TENAA certification, it shouldn’t be too long before the smartphone goes official.

Source (in Chinese) | Via