Realme X9 Pro (RMX3381) appears on MIIT, vanilla X9 gets detailed by TENAA – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The Realme X9 Pro (RMX3381) has appeared on MIIT, a few weeks after the vanilla Realme X9 did so (RMX3361). Note that the X9 Pro was previously identified as the RMX3366, though that turned out to be the GT Master Edition.





Basic specs for the Realme X9 Pro (RMX3381) from MIIT

According to the certification, the X9 Pro will have a 6.5” display (up from 6.43”). It will measure 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8 mm (vs. 159.2 x 73.5 x 8.0mm) and will pack a 4,880 mAh battery (up from 4,300 mAh). Considering that the vanilla model got a certification to use 65W fast charging, the Pro model will support at least that much.

It’s a dual-SIM 5G phone running Android 11. Unfortunately, that’s all that MIIT reveals and it hasn’t uploaded images of the phone yet.











Vanilla Realme X9 (RMX3361), photos by TENAA

TENAA did update its listing for the vanilla Realme X9, however, complete with images. This model has a 1080p+ (20:9) AMOLED display, a 64+8+2 MP rear camera and 32 MP front cam, 6/8/12 GB of RAM plus 128/256 GB storage (no microSD slot). It will be available in White, Blue and Gray.







Specs for the vanilla Realme X9 (RMX3361) from TENAA

