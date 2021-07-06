Realme X9 Pro appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Realme is working on a new smartphone with model number RMX3366 and which is allegedly called Realme X9 Pro. The device was listed on TENAA with a CPU that could’ve been either the Snapdragon 778G or the Snapdragon 870, and thanks to a Geekbench listing, we now know it’s the latter.





Realme RMX3366 on Geekbench

The motherboard says “kona” – the code name Qualcomm gave the Snapdragon 865 and its subsequent 865+ and 870 revisions. The listing also reveals that the RMX3366 will have 12GB RAM.

Chinese sources claim the phone will be called Realme GT Master Edition, but the RMX3366 on TENAA differs from the renders we’ve spotted.

These leaksters are usually correct in their 3D images, so we are likely to get two different Realme smartphones, and not just using the same device both for the GT series and the X series like the GT Neo/X7 Max.

Source