Realme X2 Pro finally receives update to Android 11 and Realme UI 2.0 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The Realme X2 Pro was a revelation in the ‘flagship killer’ space when it launched back in October 2019, using the traditional formula of pairing killer specs with a jaw-droppingly low price. And Realme hasn’t forgotten it. Not completely, at least.

Starting today, the phone is finally receiving a stable update to Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, following some beta testing. The new build is labeled RMX1931_11_F.11, and comes in at 349MB.

As usual, the update may be going out in stages, so don’t fret if you haven’t received the notification yet. It might help to manually check in Settings.

Here’s the full changelog:

Personalizations

Personalize the user interface to make it your own

• You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colors from your photos.

• Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

• Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode; and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

High Efficiency

• You can now drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split screen mode.

• Optimized the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customized.

System

• Added “Tone tunes”: Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.

• Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.

• Optimized vibration effects for text input and gameplay.

• Optimized “Auto brightness”.

Launcher

• You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

• Added filters for “Drawer mode”: You can now filter apps by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app.

Security and Privacy

• You can now turn “App lock” on or off in Quick Settings.

• Added “Low battery message”: When your phone battery is lower than 15%, you can quickly send a message to share your location with specified people.

• More powerful SOS functions Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.

• Optimized “Permission manager”: You can now choose “Allow only once” for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Games

• Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.

• You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications

• You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Photos

• Optimized the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

HeyTap Cloud

• You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data, and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

• You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.

Camera

• Added shortcuts to instantly share and edit photos or videos you just took.

• Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

• Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

realme Lab

• Added Sleep Capsule for you to restrict your phone use for better rest and sleep.

Accessibility

• Added “Sound amplifier”: You can amplify faint sounds in the environment and soften loud sounds when wearing earphones.

