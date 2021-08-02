Realme will start exporting phones to Nepal, aims to be a Top 2 brand in the country by next year – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Realme will start exporting its phones to Nepal this quarter and it has high hopes for success in this new market – it aims to become a Top 2 brand in the country by 2022. These phones will be manufactured in India (as part of the Make in India program).

It’s not just phones either, realme will also bring a selection of its AIoT products (ear buds, smart watches, etc.). You can check out the Nepalese sub-site for a look at the first phones and gadgets to arrive and their prices.

For example, the realme 8 will be available soon for NPR 36,000, the older realme 7 is already in the country with an NPR 33,000 price tag. The Realme C-series is coming too with more affordable prices in the NPR 19,000-15,00 range.

It looks like the company has partnered with retailer Daraz, which will be handling the sales. The retailer also carries mobile accessories like the realme Buds Air 2 Neo (NPR 5,500) and realme Watch S (NPR 10,000).

Madhav Sheth, who is currently the CEO of realme India and Europe, will be leading the move into Nepal. “We have received great success in India and will look forward to receiving a similar achievement in Nepal where we are providing our latest and innovative products at democratized prices. Our aim is to be among the TOP 2 smartphone brands in Nepal by 2022. As I embark on this newly added role to lead realme’s Nepal operations, I am really thrilled and looking forward to bringing fantastic realme products to Nepal users,” writes Sheth.