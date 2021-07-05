Home Technology Realme GT Master Edition appears in fresh renders alongside key specs – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Technology

Realme GT Master Edition appears in fresh renders alongside key specs – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
realme-gt-master-edition-appears-in-fresh-renders-alongside-key-specs-–-gsmarenacom-news-–-gsmarena.com

There’s a new Realme flagship in the works and based on info we’ve seen so far it will be called Realme GT 5G Master Edition. The device is rumored to be the first phone in the yet to be confirmed collaboration with landmark photography brand Kodak. Today we have a set of detailed renders and specs courtesy of 91mobiles and OnLeaks.

Realme GT Master Edition (source)
Realme GT Master Edition (source)


Realme GT Master Edition (source)

The phone’s design is in line with the regular Realme GT though you get three new colorways to choose from. Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa was again tasked with designing the Master Edition device and brought two white color options alongside a darker brown/champagne model. One of the white models features faux leather stripe overlays for a more differentiated look while the remaining two versions are said to feature a more traditional matte finish.

Realme GT Master Edition colorways (source)


Realme GT Master Edition colorways (source)

The phone brings the same 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The key difference comes in the chipset department where the Master Edition is said to pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 888 found on the regular Realme GT. RAM is offered in 8GB and 12GB options while storage varies between 128GB and 256GB.

Realme GT Master Edition appears in fresh renders complete with specs

The camera department will feature the same 64MP primary shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide module and 2MP macro cam. The battery on the Master Edition GT is expected to come in at 4,300 mAh and will sport 65W wired charging.

Pricing is said to start at €399 (INR 35,300) for the 8/128GB trim while the 12/256GB model will go for €449 (INR 39,700).

Source

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2021 iPhone Rumored to Be Named ‘iPhone 13’...

Don’t upgrade your Apple HomePod with the new...

Lunar Exploration as a Service: From landers to...

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC has come to an...

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola...

Google removes nine apps for stealing Facebook users’...

PES 2022 Free-to-Play Release Likely: Report – IGN...

macOS Monterey preview: How the latest macOS is...

Best sighting yet of exotic crystals composed entirely...

ASUS provides details of motherboards that support Windows...

Leave a Reply