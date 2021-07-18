Realme GT Explorer Master Edition key specs revealed by the phone’s settings page – gizmochina

A few weeks back, leaks came up for the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone. Later, the phone got a launch date i.e. July 21st, and only recently, rumors revealed that there would also be another higher-end sibling dubbed Realme GT Explorer Master Edition. Although some of its specs have been already revealed, a fresh screenshot of the phone’s settings page shows some more details.

According to the picture, the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition runs on Android 11 out of the box. It seems to boot Realme v2.0 UI on top of it. The device is confirmed to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, and it will have 12GB of RAM. The smartphone also seems to have a virtual RAM feature of up to 3GB.

As learned earlier, the phone’s model number is RMX3366, and it supports DC dimming feature. While the screenshot from the Weibo leaker reveals the specs, a render leak from OnLeaks showcase the phone in all its glory and further confirms the GT Master series’ monikers.

Because there seems to be some confusion ahead of the #RealmeGTMasterEdition launch, the variant pictured below (RMX3366) will be marketed as the “Explorer Master Edition”, along with the “Master Edition” (RMX3361) I’ve leaked few days ago… You’re welcome…😏 pic.twitter.com/CxxbcouYSw — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 15, 2021

The device looks identical to the Realme GT Master Edition but has pill-shaped LED lights. It is worth noting that the GT Master edition has the RMX3361 model number. Regarding its specs, the device would be a mid-range phone with Snapdragon 778G and 8GB of RAM. The phone will feature a 120Hz screen similar to the Explorer Master Edition. It is expected to boast 64MP triple rear cameras and a battery capacity of 4,300mAh.

