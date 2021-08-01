Realme Flash official announcement: Android’s first magnetic wireless charging phone! – Gizchina.com

As we all know, there are usually new smartphones between January to March and August to October every year. Earlier today, Realme’s official Weibo handle announced the upcoming “Realme Flash”. The company revealed that this smartphone will become Android’s first magnetically-absorbing wireless charging phone. This is the first time that Realme is officially announcing this smartphone. However, there have been numerous rumors and speculations regarding this device.

From the poster, we can see that the Realme Flash has a ring-shaped design at the center of the rear. Just like the iPhone 12 series, there should be a magnetic device inside the fuselage. This device will be able to connect with external accessories such as a magnetic wireless charger.

However, unlike the Magsafe of the iPhone 12, the Realme Flash model may bring magnetic-assisted wireless fast charging. According to reports, the charging power may exceed 50W. This will also make it the fastest magnetic wireless charging in the world. The charging power of the iPhone 12 series is only about 10W. In fact, practically, the iPhone 12 series magnetic wireless charging is less than 10W.

According to previous reports, the Realme magnetic wireless charger for the Flash model is very thin and light. The reports show that this charger supports 15W charging and can meet daily charging needs. However, the company also has another magnetic wireless charger that supports fast charging. Its overall thickness is much larger. The all-metal design is necessary for effective heat dissipation for charging wirelessly. The reports regarding the MagDart wireless charger show that the device will hang on to the rear of this device. It will induce power into the smartphone. This device comes with a built-in fan to ensure an effective charging speed.

Realme Flash will support other magnetic accessories

Furthermore, the Realme Flash will support other magnetic accessories like magnetic cardholders, magnetic radiators, and so on. More importantly, these accessories no longer need to be connected with a heavy shell as in the past. In addition to the MagDart wireless charger, what else does the Realme Flash offer? This smartphone will come with a Bioreports News-hole display as well as a triple rear camera setup. Under the hood, it will have Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, Snapdragon 888. This chip will be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This smartphone will support a USB Type-C connector. On the software end, this device will use the Realme UI 2.0 on top of Android 11.