Look, MagSafe is some cool stuff. A collection of interchangeable accessories that instantly clamps on with magnets, including wireless charging? Hell yeah, I’m not made of stone. It’s not enough to actually make me switch to an iPhone (he said, dodging disapproving glances from his Pixel 5), but I can’t deny that it’s a fantastic idea. Fantastic enough that it’s surprising it took this long for someone to brazenly rip it off.

That someone is Realme, with its recently-leaked Realme Flash phone. GSMArena reports that the Flash will be a fairly typical high-end model, with its biggest differentiator being the “MagDart” system, with integrated magnetics in the rear of the body for attaching a Qi wireless charger.

Reportedly the manufacturer will offer two choices in chargers: a small puck-shaped charger that more or less matches Apple’s MagSafe with 15 watts of wireless charging, and a massive brick with a built-in cooling fan. Exactly how fast this version will charge isn’t yet known, though the source claims it will be “the fastest magnetic charger in the world” at its launch.

This newcomer is totally going to sweep you off your feet!

Tell us what comes to your mind when you hear ‘Flash’?

Stay tuned to find out.#realmeFlash #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/azc6ysABjF — realme (@realmeIndia) July 26, 2021

Other details on the phone indicate it’s a flagship: Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, three rear cameras of indeterminate quality. The screen size isn’t known, but it’ll use curved glass and a “hole Bioreports News” camera in the top left corner. Realme is currently teasing the phone on Twitter, so we should get more official details (hopefully including launch markets) before too long.

There are a few other options if you’re looking for a MagSafe-style system for Android. Moment makes some cases for the Galaxy S21 that are compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories, and there are some stick-on magnets available. Neither are particularly elegant.