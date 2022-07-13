reality-tv-star,-khloe-and-her-siblings-join-forces-to-gift-their-mum-an-suv-for-her-60th-birthday-(video)

Reality TV star, Abiri Oluwabusayomi better known as Khloe, and her siblings have put a big smile on their mother’s face after gifting a brand new 2020 Ford for her birthday.

The stunning Mrs Abiri turned 60 recently and her children decided to throw her a grand birthday party on Monday, July 11, to celebrate the milestone.

It was indeed a lavish party as friends and family of the Abiri’s showed up in lovely blue attires to celebrate the diamond jubilant.

To crown the event, the celebrant was surprised with a brand new whip courtesy of her children.

A video of the heartwarming moment Mrs Abiri was led to the car gift has been shared online and she was visibly overwhelmed with emotions.

In the video, she placed her head on the steering in a solemn manner and seemed to be praying to God.

Watch the video below.

The former Big Brother . housemate also took to her Instagram page to pen a lovely message in celebration of her mom.

She wrote,

“MY MUM IS 60 TODAY GUYS 🥂🥂🎈🎈

Happy birthday Mom! I hope I have the wisdom and energy you have at sixty! Thanks for being an incredible mom and a wonderful friend. You deserve so much happiness and joy in life, and I hope that the coming years ahead are full of many blessings for you mother ❤️❤️❤️

We love you so much my big baby.”