Reality TV star, Dr Cherry calls out Cubana Chief Priest for allegedly owing his staff and sleeping with ladies for favors

Ultimate Love star, Dr Cherry has lambasted popular celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, for spending lavishly at his former boss, Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial.

It can be recalled that Cubana Chief Priest gifted Obi Cubana 46 cows for the lavish ceremony which held in Oba, Anambra state, on Friday, July 16.

Reacting to this, Dr Cherry took to Instagram to call him out for “squandering” millions on a “dead old woman” when he is still owing his workers.

The reality TV star also alleged that Cubana sleeps with young women for financial favours.

She wrote,

“Some people sha get mind oo!!


So You carry 46 cow/bundle of cash to celebrate a dead old woman, but you will want to sleep want to sleep wit any young lady before you can offer her any help and owe your workers plus deduct from their salaries at any given excuse

All these Instagram Buffalos with fatness mwtchew

A dirty Tout will always be a dirty Tout regardless of the camouflaging face they show off #rubbish”

