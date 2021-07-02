Reality star Stephen Bear appears in court accused of sharing sexual images – Sky News

Reality star Stephen Bear has appeared in court accused of sharing a secretly recorded sex tape of a woman without her consent.

The 31-year-old, who has appeared in shows like Ex On The Beach, has been charged with voyeurism, two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and an allegation of harassment without violence.

Bear, from Loughton in Essex, confirmed his name in the dock at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Bear is charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence



The charges he faces claim that the private filming took place in Loughton without the woman’s consent and that he uploaded it to Instagram “mocking” her, which amounts to harassment.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between August and December last year.

Bear was conditionally bailed to appear at a trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on 30 July.

After he left the court, Bear appeared to pray outside before flashing a thumbs up to the waiting photographers.

Essex Police has previously said that the reality star was arrested in January in connection to an investigation into disclosure of intimate pictures without consent.