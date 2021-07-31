Real reason why Brock Lesnar hasn’t returned to the WWE – The Sportsrush

Real reason why Brock Lesnar hasn’t returned to the WWE. The Beast Incarnate has been away from the promotion since his loss to Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 36.

Brock Lesnar walked into Wrestlemania 36 as the WWE Champion before dropping the title to Drew McIntyre in a short main event match. He has yet to make an appearance on any of their shows since. In fact, he doesn’t even have a contract with the promotion anymore.

The WWE have recently welcomed fans to the arenas. It was speculated that the Beast Incarnate would return and set up a match with Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. However, with Goldberg’s return, it is evident that that is not the case anymore.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE have not signed a contract with Brock Lesnar for his return because it just isn’t the right time to bring him back yet. The smarter timing would be to include Lesnar in WrestleMania plans next year.

“He [Brock Lesnar] also has not been in negotiations with WWE because of the idea it’s not smart timing for what is likely a Mania in 2022 through 2024 to make a deal now when the competition is likely to only raise his value and the money he could get when they want him and when he wants to come back for maximum interest.”

It has been speculated in the past that Lesnar is being kept away from Lashley. The promotion does not want him to loss. The idea is to protect him heading into a program with Roman Reigns in the future. You can read more about that here.

