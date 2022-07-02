“Real men don’t hit women. It’s a sign of weakness” – Actor, Yul Edochie tells men (video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to advise men against physically assaulting their women.

Speaking in a video shared on his Instagram page, Yul stated that real men don’t hit women and any man who assaults his women is weak.

According to him, it’s normal for couples to have misunderstandings because they can’t always see eye to eye on issues but a man must never beat his woman no matter how angry he is.

Watch him speak below,

A while ago, Yul Edochie revealed that some people are wishing death on his family.

This comes after the 40-year-old actor came under heavy fire for taking Judy as a second wife and betraying his wife of seventeen years.

On Tuesday, June 28, Yul took to his Instagram page to disclose that people are wishing his family death.

However, he didn’t take the bitter comments lightly and returned the curses back to the senders in multiple folds.

The actor wrote,

“Just seeing someone happy makes a lot of people angry. Very angry oo.



Some people are even wishing my family death.



I don’t understand.



See, me I no dey for ‘God heal my heaters’.



If you love me, may triple love and blessings follow you, if you pray for my downfall my downfall consume you.



If my lifestyle wey no concern you dey pain you make e pain you well well.



If you wish my family death, death shall be your portion.



You wish me well it shall be well with you 10 times over.



Amen!



YUL EDOCHIE.”