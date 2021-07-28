real-madrid-turn-attention-to-top-psg-superstar-after-varane-agrees-deal-to-join-man-united

Kylian Mbappe could be moving to Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid next season from Paris Saint-Germain

The France international has for the last two seasons being a target for Los Blancos who want his signature

Los Blancos recently agreed a deal with Manchester United for Varane who has been at the Bernabeu since 2011

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly planning to lure French striker Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu next summer after they agreed a deal with Manchester United on the transfer of strong defender Varane.

Varane is now on the verge of being announced as Manchester United player once the Frenchman complete his medicals and other necessarily documents.

According to the report on Mirror UK, Real Madrid fans are not happy with the club’s decision to have agreed deal with Manchester United over Raphael Varane.

Kylian Mbappe in joyous mood as he resumes training at PSG.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

Los Blancos chiefs are now planning to make it up with their fans by bringing Kylian Mbappe to the club next summer in what is expected to cost the side mega amount.

Real Madrid are known to be long-term admirers of the 22-year-old, who has formed a reputation as one of the most feared forwards in the world in recent years.

Kylian Mbappe on the other hand has not signed a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain with his current contract expiring at the end of next season.

Earlier, . had reported how Brazilian football legend Pele has urged Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe to put the disappointment of missing the decisive penalty against Switzerland behind him and move ahead with the journey of his soccer career.

France were favourites to win the 2020 EURO championship considering their status as the world champions, but they suffered a defeat on Monday night, June 28, losing on penalties.

Kylian Mbappe who failed to score any goal in the Championship missed the last penalty that sent France out of the competition.

Pele who was one of the greatest players during his active playing time enjoined Kylian Mbappe to forget about the defeat stressing that he has a long way to go.

Also, . reported how France international Kylian Mbappe informed Paris Saint-Germain chiefs that he will not be renewing his contract next year amid move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

This latest development comes days after France crashed out of the ongoing EURO 2020 championship suffering a defeat against Switzerland.

Source: .