Real Madrid suffer worrying injury blow ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid have suffered a worrying injury blow just two weeks ahead of El Clasico as it has emerged that Luka Modric has returned from international duty with an injury, it has been revealed.

The Croatian midfielder was recently revealed to be expected to continue playing international football until 2024, and starred in the Croat engine room as they topped a group containing France and Denmark to advance to next summer’s Nations League finals.

However, the 37-year-old picked up an injury during their final game against Austria, though he completed the 90 minutes, with later reports suggesting that he has suffered a hip injury.

He is expected to be sidelined for 10 days with the problem, which will see him miss Real Madrid’s La Liga clashes with Osasuna and Getafe, as well as their two Champions League clashes with Shakhtar Donetsk.

In better news, however, the veteran is expected to be fit for the major clash with Barcelona in the middle of October, which will come as a major boost to the Los Blancos faithful.

Ballon D’or winner Modric has featured in all six of the La Liga games under Carlo Ancelotti this season, registering a goal and an assist, and is a key part of an ageing but still brilliant Real Madrid engine room.

And, while one of the talented Aurelian Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga could step in, the latter has been struggling for form and the former only arrived in the summer and is yet to get fully up to speed with the Los Blancos side.

Should all go to plan, however, Modric will be stepping out for yet another El Clasico at the Bernabeu in a fortnight’s time.

-:Backlash heats up as kit supplier Hummel protest Qatar’s human rights record with adapted kit for 2022 World CupCristiano Ronaldo’s sister slams ‘stupid and ungrateful’ fans following recent criticism of Portuguese star

–