(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 3, 2021 Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema reacts during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and SD Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas on the outskirts of Madrid. – Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish club announced on July 23, 2021. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / bioreports)

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has tested positive for coronavirus, the club has confirmed.

In a short statement on their official website issued on Friday morning, Madrid said: “Real Madrid C.F. confirm that our player Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19.”

The France international will now self-isolate for a period of time away from his teammates as new manager Carlo Ancelotti prepares for the new season.